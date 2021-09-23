LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a three-year contract with police, allowing officers in the union to retire after 25 years of service and giving wage increases in the second and third years.

During the first year of the contract, which is retroactive to July 1, a change was made to the Maine Public Retirement System, which allows officers to retire after 25 years of service, Town Manager Amanda Allen said Tuesday. The change applies to all three years.

A 2.5% wage increase is included in the second and third years, she said.

