LIVERMORE FALLS — The Apple Pumpkin Festival slated for Saturday has been canceled because of predicted inclement weather.
The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce posted the announcement Friday morning on its Facebook page.
“To all those who were willing to volunteer, THANK YOU!!” the post read. “We hope to see you all next year, the last Saturday in September, stay safe and dry out there this weekend!!!”
Sponsors or vendors for the event will be contacted by a chamber representative.
The festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
