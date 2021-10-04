EUSTIS — A local man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of choking a woman and assaulting a 10-year-old child who called 911 to report the incident, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

Franklin County Deputy Austin Couture and Sgt. Ryan Close responded at about 11:07 a.m. to an active domestic disturbance at a residence on Arnold Trail, also known as Route 27.

Following an investigation, Benjamin N. Hathorne, 24, of Eustis was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Carrabassett Valley police officer CL Folsom assisted at the scene.

Hathorne was being held Monday morning without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge later in the day.

A conviction on an aggravated assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Convictions on each of the misdemeanor charges is punishable by a maximum 364 days in prison and up to a $2,000 fine.

