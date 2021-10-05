MAINE — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IFW) will be increasing snowmobile registration fees on Oct. 18.

Registration fees provide the funding to build and maintain the trail system and help support the clubs and volunteers who provide the critical work to maintain trail systems and support private landowners who allow trail access, according to the department’s website.

The fee for Maine residents will increase from $45 to $55.

Fees for non-residents are also increasing, as shown below.

Registration, 3-days, $49 to $74.

Registration, 10-days, $75 to $99.

Registration for the season, $99 to $119.

Town offices in Livermore and Wilton are the only local agents for non-resident registrations, according to the IFW website.

An agent’s fee of $1 for renewals or $2 for new registrations may be charged when a machine is registered at a town office. Registrations are also available using MOSES, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s online licensing system at https://www.informe.org/moses.

