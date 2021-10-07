KINGFIELD — Five people were injured, at least one critically, Tuesday night when two pickup trucks collided at Route 142 and School streets, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

A 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Nathan Dodge, 18, of Fairfield, and a 1999 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Gordon Webber, 31, of Kingfield, were traveling east on Route 142 from the Salem Township area and approaching the area where the highway splits. One branch takes a 90-degree left turn and the other goes straight, Nichols said.

Webber’s truck went left while Dodge’s continued straight, then turned left onto School Street where it failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Webber’s truck on the passenger side, Nichols said.

The impact caused Webber’s truck to hit a house and Dodge’s to crash into a nearby fence.

Webber’s passengers were identified as Nolka Predham, 22, and Kim Fish, 63, both of Kingfield. Riding with Dodge was Jazmine Fish, 18, of Kingfield.

All five were hurt and at least one had critical injuries, Nichols said.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, primary investigator David Davol, and Sgt. Ryan Close, responded to the crash at 9:07 p.m. Maine State

Police Trooper Jillian Monahan conducted the initial investigation, while Davol and Close did interviews at the scene and at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The crash remains under investigation.

Kingfield Fire Department personnel and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.

