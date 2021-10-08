Here are this week’s Pets of the Week from the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938, 207-778-2638.

Bones, Min Pin Mix Female, 9 Years: Meet Bones!! Bones is a special little girl who has a big personality and a lot of pretty big opinions on life. She is very sweet and loving with the people that she chooses to be her friends, but is pretty indifferent about everyone else. She loves going for walks and belly rubs. Bones might do ok in a home with cats that know how to stand up for themselves, otherwise she’d probably do best in a home without other animals. We would not recommend her to a home with children.

Kiki, Female, Senior: Hi there, my name is Kiki. I am a sweet older lady who would love to find a quiet home for my golden years.

