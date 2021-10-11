EUSTIS — A 58-year-old local man died late Friday after the vehicle he was driving on Route 27 went off the road and hit several trees before rolling over.

The driver was identified as Brian Ricker of Eustis, according to a weekly report from Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

The vehicle driven by Ricker was “southbound then crossed the centerline driving off the road into the wood line striking several trees and rolling over,” according to Nichols.

He died at the scene.

Franklin County Deputy Alec Frost and state Trooper Randy Hall were assisted by Eustis Fire Rescue Department at the scene of the crash reported at 10:31 p.m.

