STRONG — A fire Sunday damaged a mobile home on Hunter Road, Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Marden said Monday. There were no injuries.

Lorna Burnham and her grandson discovered the fire when they came home from church. It started in the bedroom and firefighters contained it there, Marden said.

There was smoke and heat damage to the home, which is uninhabitable at this time, Chief Duayne Boyd said Tuesday morning.

The cause is undetermined, he said.

The home was insured, he said.

Firefighters from Strong, Phillips, New Vineyard, Temple and Wilton responded. Marden said he was proud of the teamwork among the departments.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: