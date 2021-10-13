LIVERMORE — Fire Chief Donald Castonguay said Wednesday his department can continue to respond to emergency medical calls as long as there’s a written standard operating procedure that prohibits unvaccinated personnel from doing patient care.

A day after Castonguay requested selectpersons suspend the department’s EMS license because of the state’s mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, a representative from Maine EMS contacted him with the information.

“I misunderstood the rules,” the chief said. “It will protect the department and town from liability. Those not vaccinated will not be allowed to help with lift assists or patient care.”

“I’ve gotten quite a few calls from residents,” Castonguay noted. “They want us.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, selectpersons vote 3-1 to approved Castonguay’s request, which would have suspended the license Nov. 12. Selectpersons Mark Chretien, Brett Deyling and Randy Ouellette were in favor and Tracey Martin opposed. Scott Richmond abstained because he is a member of the Fire Department.

The EMS license covers all members of the department, even though some aren’t emergency medical responders, Castonguay said.

Four of the department’s 16 firefighters aren’t vaccinated, Castonguay said Tuesday.

In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said he was notified that day that the Maine Center of Disease Control & Prevention has identified a case of West Nile virus in a mosquito pool in Livermore but could not confirm the exact location where the specimens were collected at the end of August. The town’s health officer and Regional School Unit 73 have been notified, he said.

The CDC is recommending residents:

• Cover exposed skin when outdoors

• Drain sources of artificial standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs

• Use federal Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents

• Avoid being outdoors during dawn/dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Use screens on doors and windows

• Consult with an integrated pest management specialist

• Consider rescheduling outdoor events

For more information contact the CDC at 207-287-8016.

