STRONG — Three people were injured Tuesday morning when an empty logging truck appeared to drift over the centerline on Route 4 and struck a southbound Jeep, state police Trooper Blake Conrad said.

The truck was driven by Rene Gagnon of Quebec, Canada; the Jeep was operated by Kaitlyn Adams, 23, of New Sharon, Conrad said. The Jeep spun and rolled over into a ditch, while the truck is believed to have continued in the southbound lane and into a ditch, he said.

Gagnon, Adams and her passenger, Lucas Newell, 25, of Strong are suspected to have suffered minor injuries. They were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulances to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Conrad said.

The logging truck is owned by Pascal Lessard Inc. in Rangeley.

The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. near 675 Farmington Road, which is Route 4, not far from the Farmington line. It remains under investigation. Maine State Police reconstructed the crash and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement inspected the truck.

Conrad was assisted by state police Troopers Jed Malcore and Cpl. Derrick Record, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Farmington and Strong fire departments.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

