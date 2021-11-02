Dot White, 93, of Jay smiles Tuesday morning as the gazebo she has wanted since childhood is being assembled at the Jay Municipal Building. She raised $6,965 through donations and fundraisers over the past 10 years to pay for her long-held dream. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

JAY — Dot White’s dream of a gazebo at the Municipal Building came true Tuesday morning.

The 93-year-old town resident collected $6,965 through donations and fundraisers over about a 10-year period. The town ordered the kit this past spring.

The structure is on the town office side of the Municipal Building.

“It is wonderful, terrific,” White said Tuesday as she watched a public works crew assemble it. The platform, which is made of material that won’t rot, was put down Monday.

A gazebo, the dream of Dot White, 93, of Jay, was nearly assembled Tuesday at the Jay Municipal Building. White collected funds over the past decade to cover the cost. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

On Tuesday, crew members Jeremy Richards and Shawn Hiscock assembled railings made of durable vinyl with pressure treated wood inside. Public Works Director John Johnson and Selectperson Tom Goding, owner of Thomas C. Goding & Son Building Contractor, assisted.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said about 2 p.m. the crew was putting the roof on.

The biggest decision for White was where the gazebo opening should face. She settled on having it an an angle facing toward Route 4 and the entry into the parking lot.

“It’s a dream come true,” White said.

Since she was a little girl, she said in February 2018, she has wanted a gazebo. She said then that she wanted it to be built before she died.

There are plans to decorate the gazebo for Christmas, Deputy Tax Collector Lori Shink said.

Dot White, 93, of Jay, left, watches Tuesday as the gazebo she raised money for is assembled at the Municipal Building in Jay. From left are Selectman and building contractor Tom Goding, Jay Public Works Director John Johnson and crew members Jeremy Richards and Shawn Hiscock. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

