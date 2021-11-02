JAY — Residents voted 748-634 Tuesday to recoup costs for certain fire services, and they voted 805-608 to allow and regulate adult use marijuana cultivation facilities and marijuana products manufacturing facilities.

They rejected repealing the town’s fireworks ordinance by a vote of 873-523.

They also voted 872-508 to not exclude full-time public works and Town Office staff hired after Dec. 31 from participating in a certain plan with Maine Public Employees Retirement System. They also did not agree to appropriate an amount not to exceed $70,000 from the undesignated fund for payment to the Maine Public Employees Retirement System for the associated partial withdrawal liability as required by the system’s rules.

By adopting the Fire Rescue Department Services Cost Recovery Ordinance the town could seek payment for the cost of services provided to nonresidents, or upon request of mutual aid from other municipalities, according to the draft document.

Services for which the town would seek payment include those involving hazardous materials, vehicle crashes and/or fires, and aircraft crashes and/or aircraft fires. Other services include standing by for utility lines in roads downed because of vehicle crashes. Residents may be billed for calls involving negligence or repeated false fire and/or sprinkler alarms after three incidents in 12 months, and car accidents related to negligence.

In regards to adult use marijuana, the townspeople enacted an “Ordinance to Allow and Regulate Adult Use Marijuana Cultivation Facilities and Adult Use Marijuana Products Manufacturing Facilities.” It covers cultivation and manufacturing facilities, not retail stores, which would not be allowed.

The proposal requires businesses to be 200 feet from property lines and 1,000 feet from schools. The application fee would be $200. Residents narrowly rejected allowing marijuana businesses in 2019.

The ordinance allows four tiers of marijuana cultivation and a nursery level.

The Planning Board and code enforcement officer would be in charge of permitting.

