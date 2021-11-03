FARMINGTON — Part of a living room floor was burned when wood stove ashes melted a plastic bucket and ignited the hardwood underneath Tuesday, Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell said Wednesday.

About 15 firefighters responded to the call at 3:24 p.m. at 131 Fairbanks Road. Firefighters had to cut out about an 18- by 18-inch section of the floor, Bell said.

Bell didn’t know the names of the four occupants of the house but believed they recently moved in.

No injuries were reported and the home is insured.

Bell reminded people to use a metal container for wood stove ashes and take it outside away from a building or any combustible materials. Ashes will stay warm and potentially combustible for several days, if not longer, he said.

