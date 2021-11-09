FARMINGTON — A log cabin was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon off the Whistle Stop Trail, said Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell.

Two women walking on the trail noticed smoke coming from the chimney Monday and when they saw more smoke Tuesday they reported the fire about 12:30 p.m.

Alex Jannetti, who owns the land and lives in the 8-by-8-foot cabin made of logs and mud, was not there at the time of the fire. Three or four bales of straw outside also burned. The remains of the cabin were spread out so firefighters could wet it down, Bell said.

Firefighters cleared the scene two hours later.

The cabin, which is off the grid, was just beyond the trailhead parking lot and bridge on the trail.

“We could drive the truck to the bridge,” Bell said.

Firefighters ran about 700 feet of hose.

About eight firefighters from the department responded, along with police Chief Kenneth Charles and Officer Jeffrey Brann.

The Whistle Stop Trail is built on an old railroad bed. The trail runs from Jay to West Farmington.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: