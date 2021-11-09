FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to name Deputy County Clerk Vickie Braley as interim county clerk.

The Jay resident has been filling in for County Clerk Julie Magoon, who went on family leave May 28.

Braley said she will serve until February.

She announced her resignation on Oct. 5 as finance clerk, deputy clerk and deputy treasurer, effective Dec. 30. She has been with the county for 10 years.

She will continue as finance manager until that position is filled, she said after the commission meeting.

The vote followed an executive session. Commissioners agreed to pay Braley $30 an hour and she will continue to work 32 hours a week.

In another matter, commissioners hired Lisa Davis of Wilton as a full-time cook at the jail. She has seven years of experience, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. told commissioners. She will be paid $15.82 an hour, which recognizes her experience.

