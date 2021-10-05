FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accepted the resignation of finance manager Vickie Braley, who will retire Dec. 30.

Braley of Jay, who has been with the county for 10 years, is also the deputy county clerk and deputy treasurer.

Changes are being made to the job description, she said. The portion pertaining to human resource duties has been eliminated. The county hired Tiffany Baker of Wilton as human resources manager and administrative assistant in May. She started her new position on June 1.

“Vickie has done one heck of a job,” Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said.

Once done, the new job description will be brought to commissioners for approval before the job is advertised.

In other business, commissioners also voted to accept the sole bid for snow removal from Jason Orr of Farmington. He bid $115,000 to plow and sand about 6.7 miles of roads in Perkins and Washington townships.

“I have got nothing but compliments on his sanding and plowing,” Barker said.

In another matter, Register of Probate Heidi Jordan brought in some cardboard props to demonstrate sizes of signs. She wants to add a sign to the county courthouse sign post facing Main Street that would let people know that the county will do passport photos.

She gave a range of prices from Signworks in Farmington. Years ago, the company did the existing sign that lists all the departments.

The larger sign is rotting, Jordan told commissioners.

Commissioners will consider a new larger sign that would list the current hours and could indicate that passport photos are available at the Registry of Deeds.

