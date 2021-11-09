NEW SHARON — A Waterville man was charged Sunday with drunken driving after the car he was operating went off Cape Cod Hill Road and landed on its side against a tree.

Banyon Carpenter, 23, was driving a Ford Fiesta west and failed to negotiate a corner due to speed, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Carpenter was trapped in the car and firefighters removed the windshield to get him out, New Sharon Fire Rescue Chief John Welch said.

Carpenter was checked at the scene by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and driven to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington by Deputy Alan Elmes to be evaluated, Nichols wrote in an email.

Carpenter was issued a summons on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence.

Elmes was assisted at the scene of the 2:41 p.m. crash by Sgt. Ryan Close and Nichols.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: