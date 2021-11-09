FARMINGTON — The Planning Board on Monday unanimously approved an amended solar project application submitted by Allen Tate with Clearwater Solar Partners.

Selectmen had considered seeking a moratorium on solar projects because of concerns by abutters regarding this latest proposal. They voted not to do so after learning addendums to the project would be submitted to address those concerns.

The proposed location is the former Nusman farm on Routes 2 and 27, the Farmington Falls Road, near the intersection with Davis Road. About 33 of the 240 acres owned by Bill Stasiowski and Anne Myers of West Newbury, Massachusetts, would be used.

Clearwater Solar Partners is working with EDF Renewables and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. on the project.

Related Farmington to consult attorney about a moratorium on solar farms

EDF Renewables is a turnkey developer involved with solar, wind, storage and onsite services such as electrical charging stations, company representative Yannick Tamm said. It has 30 years of experience, focusing on projects ranging from 2 to 30 megawatts throughout the country, he noted.

The Nusman farm project is about a 5-megawatt alternating current project with about 23 acres inside an 8-foot fence, Tamm said. There will be about 6.5 acres of tree clearing and the rest will be in open fields, he noted. “Compared to the large project down the road this one is 15 times smaller than that and 21 times smaller inside the fence line,” he added.

“The actual electrons being generated will be consumed by local homes around Farmington,” Tamm said.

Tate said feeding power to Central Maine Power customers is a requirement.

Project changes include: increasing the setback from the Adrian Harris residence to 520 feet and from Rob Martin’s to 1,338 feet; maintaining the existing wooded buffer; the access road has been straightened and widened from 16 to 20 feet; wetlands will not be impacted; and bridges will be used over stream crossings.

There is ample space between the fence line and the western property line to allow for snowmobile access, Tamm said. He noted Martin had raised that concern and was OK with that.

This project will offset more than 6,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents a year, Tamm said. It will be decommissioned back to its previous use once the operation ceases, with all costs coming from the project, he noted.

“It’s a good use for the land,” Planning Board member Michael Otley said.

“I applaud you for working with the neighbors,” member Judith Martin said. “I like the idea of the environmental benefits for the community.”

Planning Board member Gloria McGraw asked if local workers would be employed. She was told local contractors are typically hired during the construction process.

Related Headlines Farmington to consult attorney about a moratorium on solar farms

« Previous

Next »

filed under: