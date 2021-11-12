Franklin County Animal Shelter, announces the Pets of the Week. For Nov 12. They are located at 550 Industry Road, in Farmington. For more information call 207-778-2638. Pets of the Week for November 12 are:

Amnisty, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi there, my name is Amnisty. I’m an independent girl who has a kind of sweet and very spicy personality. I’d prefer to find a home without other animals or small children.

Cappy, Pitbull Mix, 4 to 6 Years, Male: Meet Cappy! Cappy is a giant lovebug who loves people. He loves going for walks and being outdoors. Cappy has a lot of energy and would love to find an active home who is willing to take him with them on adventures. Cappy would love to meet your current dogs to see if they can be friends.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: