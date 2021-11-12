AUBURN – UScellular has promoted Joel Parlin to sales manager at the Auburn store located at 730 Center Street. In this role, Parlin is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Parlin brings more than six years of wireless experience to his role.

“At UScellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Joel’s passion for learning throughout his UScellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have him guide our Auburn team.”

Parlin joined UScellular in 2015 as a retail sales manager at the company’s Farmington store. He attended McIntosh College and earned a degree in Criminal Justice. He lives in Farmington Maine, with his wife, Rachel, and daughter, Breece. Parlin enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing football, basketball, baseball, and camping.

