ADAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP — A Madrid Township man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the dump truck he was driving rolled onto its side and slid along Route 16, in northern Oxford County.
The truck was driven by Edward Linstrom, 68, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart wrote in an email.
Road and weather conditions contributed to the crash, he wrote. Deputy Tyler Fournier responded to the scene.
The truck, which was fully loaded with dirt and rocks, failed to negotiate a corner, Capt. Johnny Wakefield, public information officer for the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, said Tuesday.
The truck rolled onto the driver’s side and slid a ways, he said, leaving Linstrom trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to remove Linstrom through the rear cab window, Wakefield said.
He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley, about 28 miles away. From there, LifeFlight of Maine used its fixed-wing plane, equipped as an emergency mobile hospital, to take him to the Bangor International Airport. He was then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said.
The extent of Linstrom’s injuries was not disclosed.
LifeFlight’s medical helicopter could not fly Monday afternoon because of freezing conditions, Wakefield said.
Rangeley voters approved extending the airport runway in 2018 so the medical plane could land. LifeFlight’s medical helicopters cannot land at Rangeley airport in weather conditions that include ice, snow or low clouds, among other weather issues.
Fournier spoke to the driver at the Rangeley airport, Bacon said.
U.S. Border Patrol, Rangeley police, and Rangeley and Wilsons Mills firefighters responded to the crash reported at about 3 p.m.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
College
CMCC super seniors Josh Chery and Corey David return with something to prove
-
Business
Lobstermen’s group launches $10 million fundraising push to ‘save’ industry jobs
-
The Buzz
Weed Mart moving into Stephen’s Pizza on Sabattus Street
-
Franklin
Dump truck rolls, traps driver on Route 16 in northern Oxford County
-
Maine
Jay man under the influence when his car struck three vehicles in Manchester, police say