ADAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP — A Madrid Township man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the dump truck he was driving rolled onto its side and slid along Route 16, in northern Oxford County.

The truck was driven by Edward Linstrom, 68, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart wrote in an email.

Road and weather conditions contributed to the crash, he wrote. Deputy Tyler Fournier responded to the scene.

The truck, which was fully loaded with dirt and rocks, failed to negotiate a corner, Capt. Johnny Wakefield, public information officer for the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, said Tuesday.

The truck rolled onto the driver’s side and slid a ways, he said, leaving Linstrom trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to remove Linstrom through the rear cab window, Wakefield said.

He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley, about 28 miles away. From there, LifeFlight of Maine used its fixed-wing plane, equipped as an emergency mobile hospital, to take him to the Bangor International Airport. He was then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said.

The extent of Linstrom’s injuries was not disclosed.

LifeFlight’s medical helicopter could not fly Monday afternoon because of freezing conditions, Wakefield said.

Rangeley voters approved extending the airport runway in 2018 so the medical plane could land. LifeFlight’s medical helicopters cannot land at Rangeley airport in weather conditions that include ice, snow or low clouds, among other weather issues.

Fournier spoke to the driver at the Rangeley airport, Bacon said.

U.S. Border Patrol, Rangeley police, and Rangeley and Wilsons Mills firefighters responded to the crash reported at about 3 p.m.

