Edward Linstrom, 68, of Madrid Township was seriously injured Monday when the dump truck he was driving failed to negotiate a corner and rolled on to its side on Route 16 in Adamstown Township, Rangeley fire officials said Tuesday. Firefighters put down absorbent pads to soak up leaking fluids. Rangeley Fire Rescue photo

ADAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP — A Madrid Township man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the dump truck he was driving rolled onto its side and slid along Route 16, in northern Oxford County.

Edward Linstrom, 68, of Madrid Township was seriously injured when the dump truck he was driving Monday rolled on Route 16 in Adamstown Township in northern Oxford County. Oxford County Sheriff’s Office photo

The truck was driven by Edward Linstrom, 68, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart wrote in an email.

Road and weather conditions contributed to the crash, he wrote. Deputy Tyler Fournier responded to the scene.

The truck, which was fully loaded with dirt and rocks, failed to negotiate a corner, Capt. Johnny Wakefield, public information officer for the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, said Tuesday.

The truck rolled onto the driver’s side and slid a ways, he said, leaving Linstrom trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to remove Linstrom through the rear cab window, Wakefield said.

He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley, about 28 miles away. From there, LifeFlight of Maine used its fixed-wing plane, equipped as an emergency mobile hospital, to take him to the Bangor International Airport. He was then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said.

The extent of Linstrom’s injuries was not disclosed.

LifeFlight’s medical helicopter could not fly Monday afternoon because of freezing conditions, Wakefield said.

Rangeley voters approved extending the airport runway in 2018 so the medical plane could land. LifeFlight’s medical helicopters cannot land at Rangeley airport in weather conditions that include ice, snow or low clouds, among other weather issues.

Fournier spoke to the driver at the Rangeley airport, Bacon said.

U.S. Border Patrol, Rangeley police, and Rangeley and Wilsons Mills firefighters responded to the crash reported at about 3 p.m.

Edward Linstrom, 68, of Madrid Township was seriously injured Monday when the dump truck he was driving failed to negotiate a corner and rolled on to its side on Route 16 in Adamstown Township, Rangeley fire officials said Tuesday. Firefighters put down absorbent pads to soak up leaking fluids. Rangeley Fire Rescue photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
adamstown township maine, Oxford County, Rangeley Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles