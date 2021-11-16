Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

***Effective June 1, 2021, Select Board meetings will be held in person at the Town Office Meeting Room. Meetings will be streamed live through Mt. Blue TV: www.mtbluetv.org and will be available on the Town of Wilton Facebook page as a recording. The meeting is open to the public. For information on participating in this meeting remotely, please call Wilton Town Office at 207-645-4961 or email [email protected]***

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Public comment

III. No. Jay Water/Wilton Water Dept. study

IV. Selectperson appointments to committees

V. ARPA funding suggestions

VI. Manager’s report

A. Update of unfinished items

B. December meeting schedule

VII. Other business

