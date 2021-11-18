FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Susan Pratt of Strong as the American Rescue Plan Act program administrator, interim Town Clerk Vickie Braley said.

The county has received half of its designated $5.86 million in funds from the program. The other half is scheduled to arrive next year.

Five applications were received for the position with four applicants being interviewed, Tiffany Baker, human resource specialist/administrative assistant, said Thursday.

Commissioners held an executive session Wednesday afternoon before making a decision.

Pratt will be paid $500 a day, Braley said.

She will be working part-time, Baker said.

Pratt has served as superintendent of many school districts through the years, including Maine School Administrative District 58 in the Kingfield area, Regional School Unit 36 in Livermore Falls and Livermore, Regional School Unit 78 in Rangeley and as assistant superintendent in Regional School Unit 9 in the Farmington area.

She is currently part-time superintendent of the Andover School Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: