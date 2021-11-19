The RSU 9 School Board has made creating a strategic plan that will chart the course of our schools a top priority. We have formed a strategic planning committee comprised of school board members, administrators, teachers, and community members and hired an expert consultant to help us with the process. The vital first step is gathering community input about hopes, desires and concerns for our schools. Over the next five weeks, we will be asking community members to complete an online survey or to attend an in-person or Zoom session if answering the survey questions through discussion with Strategic Planning Team facilitators is preferred. Additionally focus groups will be held with almost 40 groups which represent various aspects of our schools and communities. These groups include, but are not limited to, parents, students, staff, retirees, elected officials, business owners, church groups and service organizations within RSU 9.

The feedback from this process will be used to draft the mission, vision and guiding principles for our plan. Once those are completed and approved by the RSU 9 School Board goals, action steps, timelines and accountability measures will be developed to create a roadmap for how our schools become the best they can be. Opportunities for public feedback will be provided throughout the process including on the final draft that will be presented to the School Board for final approval. We are committed to an open and inclusive RSU 9 Strategic Plan development process. All our notes, resources, and meeting dates can be found on our website at www.mtbluersd.org

We cannot do this without you. Your experiences as a parent, student, caregiver, staff member, or community member are crucial as we develop our future RSU 9 Strategic Plan. Please help us, the Mt. Blue Regional School District by engaging in this process with us for our community and students!

Christian M. Elkington is the Superintendent of Schools for RSU 9



