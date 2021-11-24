STRONG — Two local women were arrested Tuesday on methamphetamine charges, after police investigated a separate case of a fatal overdose in Rangeley.

Samantha A. Attwood, 30, and Felicia R. Bell, 37, both of Strong, were each arrested on felony charges of conspiracy of trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Franklin County deputies, a state trooper and two county K-9s executed a search warrant at about 2:28 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Farmington Road, also known as state Route 4.

The warrant was the result of an investigation which started Nov. 6 in Rangeley at the scene of a drug overdose, Nichols wrote in a statement.

The investigation involved multiple interviews by three deputies over time, which eventually led in another direction to Attwood and Bell, who were not involved in the drug overdose, Nichols wrote.

Attwood and Bell were released Tuesday evening on $200 bail from the Franklin County jail in Farmington. A conviction on the trafficking charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

« Previous

filed under: