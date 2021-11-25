JAY — Selectpersons voted unanimously Monday to authorize the town manager to negotiate a sidebar agreement with the union, which eliminates a lower wage provision for new Public Works Department employees.
The town is having difficulty filling a truck driver/laborer position because of a shortage of truck drivers and wages becoming more competitive. Until the town’s position is filled, Transfer Station employees will need to do a snowplow route when there are storms. The Transfer Station will be closed those days.
Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere wrote a sidebar agreement Tuesday morning and it was approved about two hours later by a Teamsters union representative. The clause removed from the sidebar allowed for employees hired after July 1, 2014, to be paid 10% less than current employees.
That moves new truck drivers/laborers’ starting hourly wage from $18.68 to $20.75, an increase of $2.07.
The union contract expires June 30, 2022.
In other business Monday, the board authorized LaFreniere to issue a request for qualifications for design-build services for an energy heating, ventilation and air conditioner system retrofit and indoor quality improvement program for the Town Office/Police Station.
The town is working with Optimal Energy Group in Sumner to have Larry O’Rourke act as an energy adviser consultant on a proposed project to potentially replace the heating, ventilation and air condition system at the municipal building.
Qualifications are due by email no later than noon Dec. 13 to LaFreniere at [email protected] O’Rourke has already vetted four contractors who are qualified to do the job, she said.
In another matter, board Chairman Terry Bergeron thanked Paris Farmers Union in Jay, which donated a whiskey barrel for the gazebo for a Christmas tree project. He also thanked Selectpersons Lee Ann Dalessandro and Tom Goding, and Lori Shink from the Town Office for purchasing a Christmas tree for it.
