ALDER STREAM TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Sidney boy received broken bones Saturday when the snowmobile he was driving on back road collided with a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.

It is believed to be the first snowmobile crash of the season, Mark Latti, spokesman for Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said Monday. There was 4 inches of snow on the ground, he said.

A 17-year-old male passenger on the snowmobile was not injured and neither was the deer hunter who was driving the pickup, he said.

One of the teenagers’ family has a camp in Alder Stream Township in northern Franklin County and they were staying there.

The boys were out on the machine driving the backroads. The driver was wearing a helmet, but his passenger was not, Latti said.

The snowmobile was coming up a hill and there was a blind spot and the driver did not see the truck when the collision occurred, Latti said.

The crash remains under investigation. The juveniles names were not released and the pickup driver’s name was not immediately known.

The 16-year-old driver was driven by family to Carrabassett Valley and was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He had a possible broken leg and other broken bones, Latti said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacob Richards responded to the crash. He turned it over for investigation to Game Warden Garrett Moody, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

The truck had significant dents and the older style Ski-Doo was also damaged, Latti said.

