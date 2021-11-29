LIVERMORE — An Auburn hunter was injured Saturday morning when his rifle went off and he shot himself in the foot.

Dominic Leone, 18, was hunting with family in the woods off of Boothby Road (state Route 108) when the firearm went off and he was struck in the left foot, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department, said Monday.

Livermore and Turner fire departments responded to the scene. Turner Chief Nate Guptill brought his four-wheeler, and he brought Leone out on the seat of it, Livermore Chief Don Castonguay said.

They had to travel between 100 yards to 200 yards to reach him, Castonguay said.

Leone was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center, Latti said.

Harry Wiegman, the lead warden, and two other game wardens responded to the incident reported at about 8:50 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

