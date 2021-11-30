LIVERMORE FALLS — A service in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge.

Those who want to participate should gather in the parking lot near the Route 4 end of Water Street at 1:50 p.m. The VFW color guard will make its way single file along the sidewalk to the Memorial Bridge crossing the Androscoggin River. Prayer will be shared and a wreath placed in the river to remember the 2,403 Americans killed and 1,178 wounded 80 years ago in the surprise attack.

That Sunday morning, the Japanese bombed the naval station near Honolulu, Hawaii, sinking four battleships and damaging four others. In addition, 188 aircraft were destroyed and 159 damaged. The following day the United States declared war on Japan, ushering the country into World War II.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: