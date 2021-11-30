JAY — A 14-year-old boy and his father were issued summonses Sunday after the utility terrain vehicle the teen was driving collided head-on with a car on Belanger Road.

There were no injuries, police Chief Richard Caton IV said Tuesday.

Dylan Farrington, whose brother, Dakota, 16, was a passenger, drove off the family’s property onto Belanger Road, which is off East Jay Road. The side-by-side was headed west in the left lane when it struck a car driven by Evan Abbott, 26, of Phillips, which was traveling east, Caton said.

Dakota was thrown off the utility vehicle, he said.

The teenagers were not wearing helmets.

Officer Dan Demers issued summonses to the boys’ father, Martin Farrington, 46, who owns the 2005 Yamaha utility terrain vehicle. He was charged with a civil violation for a parent allowing a minor to operate an ATV and for operating an unregistered ATV, Caton said.

Dylan Farrington was issued a summons on a civil violation for person 10 to 16 years old unlawfully operating an ATV, Caton said.

A person at least 10 years old but under age 16 may not operate an ATV unless they have successfully completed a training course approved by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and are accompanied by an adult, according to the department’s website.

A person under 16 years old cannot operate an ATV on property other than where they live or land owned or leased by a parent or guardian, according to state law.

The 2009 Honda CRV owned by Katrina Boula, 27, of Phillips was towed from the scene.

There was minor damage to the UTV, Caton said.

Jay Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to the crash, which was reported about 1 p.m.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: