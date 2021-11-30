FARMINGTON — A new Domino’s Pizza is proposed to be built at 596 Wilton Road beside Hair Razor and Coldwell Banker Sandy River Real Estate, where a hot dog stand used to be. The owner hopes to open in the middle of 2022.

Fernando Jantorno Stelser, owner of HF Enterprises, Inc. in Bath, doing business as Domino’s Pizza, received approval for the project on Oct. 18 from the Farmington Planning Board.

Stelser told the board “he started as a delivery boy for Domino’s Pizza 17 years ago and for the last 12 years he has

been a franchise owner, this being his 10th Domino’s store,” according to meeting minutes He added that there will be

seating for 20 people and a take-out window.

The project calls for a stand-alone 30-foot by 64-foot building to be constructed on .45 acres that HF Enterprises owns, according to the application.

It will have about 15 parking spaces and the plan for operating hours is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

It is anticipated that there will be about 80 to 120 vehicles per day.

Stelser has tried to find a location since 2018 in Farmington. He told the Planning Board he originally wanted to be in the downtown area near University of Maine at Farmington, but it was difficult to find a spot. The Wilton Road location, which is also U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4, was priced right and is better due to Wilton and Farmington traffic going by, according to minutes of the meeting.

“We are still planning to do the store in Farmington next year. We are waiting for subcontractors to start the ground work there,” Stelser wrote in an email Tuesday.

