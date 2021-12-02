JAY — Firefighters extinguished a wall fire Tuesday at a residence at 10 Pineau St., Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

An overheated electrical outlet caused insulation behind it to smolder at the home of Lloyd and Eleanor Hodgkin. The couple and their children were outside and reported the fire about 4:28 p.m., the chief said. Firefighters removed a cabinet and sheetrock and used a mix of water and foam in a five-gallon can to douse it.

The outlet must be replaced and the wall repaired, but the house is habitable, according to Booker.

Eleven firefighters from Jay and one from Livermore Falls responded to call, he said.

