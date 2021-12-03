CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A Stratton man was injured Wednesday night, when the vehicle he was driving on state Route 27 hit the road shoulder, struck a utility pole and rolled over, police Chief Mark Lopez said.

Jonathan F. Bachelder, 47, received a serious facial laceration, Lopez said, and was treated at the scene but declined other medical help. Lopez said he tried to get him to go to the hospital but he refused.

Friends picked him up and later convinced him to go by personal vehicle to a hospital, Lopez said.

The pole broke and knocked out power to the area for a while.

Carrabassett Valley police and fire departments, along with NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel assisted at the crash reported at 8:37 p.m.

