WILTON — A U.S. Postal Service mail truck delivering mail at 141 Shawnee Drive caught fire Friday morning and burned along with some of its contents, fire rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said.

Wilton police and Wilton and Farmington fire rescue departments responded to the report of the fire at about 8:23 a.m.

Shawnee Drive is off Mohawk Drive, which is off Voter Hill Road in Farmington and Wilton.

It appears it shorted out under the dashboard, he said. The driver got out of the vehicle safely and saved some mail.

“There was no stopping the fire,” Dunham said. “We were able to save some of the mail but not all of it.”

The driver’s name was not immediately available.

“Postal Inspectors will go through the contents of the vehicle and anything that has a readable address will be bagged and delivered,” Stephen Doherty, spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service in the northeast region, wrote in an email.

A postcard will be sent to residents along that delivery route to make them aware and a local number will be provided for any questions, he wrote.

“We’re thankful that no one was injured in the fire and grateful to the first responders for their fast efforts to extinguish it,” Doherty wrote.

« Previous

filed under: