University of Maine Farmington students Julia Lowell of Farmington, center, and Trinity Mincey of Georgia, right, take part in their first Polar Bear Dip Saturday afternoon at Clearwater Lake in Industry. Also seen is Edward Ferriera of New Sharon. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Participants show different reactions during the annual Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry. The air temperature Saturday afternoon was 28 degrees. The dip has been taking place since 1986, and is both a chilly get-together and fundraiser for various causes. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The annual Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry Saturday afternoon saw some participating for the first time, while for others it was a repeat performance. For the family group above, it was the first time for, from left, nephew Rhys Eustis of Strong and his aunt Melissa Rogers of New Sharon. Roger’s daughter, Poppy Rogers, tried last year but couldn’t get beyond her ankles. For sibling Gannon Rogers, far right, it was the third time. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The air temperature was 28 degrees for the annual Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry Saturday afternoon. Chunky icicles were seen on vegetation near the water’s edge. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser