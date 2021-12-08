LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man has been hired as a code enforcement officer and a building maintenance custodian, Town Manager Amanda Allen said Wednesday.

Jay Nichols of Livermore Falls will be paid a wage of $20.05 an hour. He will work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Allen said.

Nichols will be paid $14.67 an hour for custodial work, with Allen serving as his direct supervisor.

He is a cousin to public works foreman Bill Nichols.

The Select Board has scheduled a special meeting with the Planning Board at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Town Office. The meeting will open in public, then go into executive session under a personnel matter to discuss duties, Allen said.

