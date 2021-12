All dates and times are subject to change. Updated schedule will be on MBHS website under Student Life during the season.

Athletic Director: Chad Brackett

Date Boys Basketball V JV 1 st Sat 11/27 *@ Oxford Hills TBD Wed 12/1 Vs. Mt. Abram 7pm 5:30pm Tue 12/7 * @ Dirigo 7pm 5:30pm Fri 12/10 Vs. Messalonskee 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Wed 12/15 @ Skowhegan 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Fri 12/17 @ Cony 6:30pm 5:00pm 3:30pm Tue 12/21 Vs. Gardiner 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Thu 12/23 @ Nokomis 6:30pm 5:00pm 3:30pm Tue 12/28 Vs. Brewer (@ACC) 7pm Thu 12/30 @ Lawrence 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Thu 1/6 Vs. Erskine 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Sat 1/8 @ Brewer 2pm 12:30pm 11am Fri 1/14 @ Morse 6:30pm 5:00pm 3:30pm Mon 1/17 Vs. Nokomis 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Sat 1/22 @ Gardiner 6:30pm 5:00pm 3:30pm Tue 1/25 Vs. Skowhegan 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Fri 1/28 Vs. Cony 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Tue 2/1 Vs. Leavitt 7pm 5:30pm 4pm Fri 2/4 @ Messalonskee 6:30pm 5:00pm 3:30pm Tue 2/8 @ Erskine 6:30pm 5:00pm 3:30pm Thu 2/10 Vs. Camden 7pm 5:30pm 4pm

Date Girls Basketball V JV Tue 11/30 *@ Mt. Valley 7pm 5:30pm Wed 12/1 *@ Mt. Abram 5pm Sat 12/4 *@ Freeport Tourney 12:30pm Tue 12/7 *Vs. Carrabec 7pm 5:30pm Fri 12/10 @ Messalonskee 6:30pm 5pm Tue 12/14 Vs. Skowhegan 7pm 5:30pm Fri 12/17 Vs. Cony 7pm 5:30pm Tue 12/21 @ Gardiner 6:30pm 5:00pm Thu 12/23 Vs. Nokomis 7pm 5:30pm Tue 12/28 @ Brewer 6:30pm 5:00pm Thu 12/30 Vs. Lawrence 7pm 5:30pm Thu 1/6 @ Erskine 6:30pm 5:00pm Sat 1/8 Vs. Brewer 7pm 5:30pm Fri 1/14 Vs. Morse 7pm 5:30pm Mon 1/17 @ Nokomis 6:30pm 5:00pm Sat 1/22 Vs. Gardiner 7pm 5:30pm Tue 1/25 @ Skowhegan 7pm 5:30pm Fri 1/28 @ Cony 6:30pm 5pm Tue 2/1 @ Leavitt 6:30pm 5pm Fri 2/4 Vs. Messalonskee 7pm 5:30pm Tue 2/8 Vs. Erskine 7pm 5:30pm Thu 2/10 @ Camden 7pm 5:30pm

Date Competition Cheerleading Time Sat 1/8 MCCA Safety Comp @ Monmouth TBD Mon 1/17 KVAC’s @ Augusta TBD Sat 1/23 Regionals @ Augusta TBD Sat 2/5 Cheers from the Heart @ Oxford Hills TBD Sat 2/12 States @ Augusta TBD

Date Alpine Skiing

Event Time Wed 1/5 Saddleback GS 1pm Fri 1/7 Black GS 4pm Wed 1/12 Titcomb SL 4pm Sat 1/15 Kents Hill SL 9:30am Mon 1/17 Mt. Abram Gs 1pm Wed 1/19 Saddleback GS 1pm Fri 1/21 Titcomb SL 4pm Wed 1/26 Titcomb SL 4pm Fri 1/28 Black GS 4pm Wed 2/2 Saddleback GS 1pm Fri 2/4 Titcomb SL 4pm Wed 2/9 KVAC Championships GS 9am Sat 2/12 KVAC Championships SL 9am 2/17 States GS 9am 2/18 States SL 9am

Date Nordic Skiing

Girls Boys Technique Sat 12/11 Sugarloaf 11am 12:30pm 3-5K Freestyle Sat 1/8 Telstar 10am 10am 3K Freestyle Tue 1/11 Titcomb 5pm 5pm Classical Sat 1/15 MOWC 10:30am 12pm 5K Classical Wed 1/19 Roberts Farm 3pm 3pm 5K Freestyle Sat 1/22 Maranacook 11am 12:30pm 5K Freestyle Wed 1/26 Sugarloaf 3pm 3pm 5K Classical Sat 1/29 Black Mtn 11am 1pm 5K Classical Tue 2/1 Titcomb 5pm 5pm Freestyle Sat 2/5 Sunny Croft 10am 10am 1K/3KFreestyle Tue 2/8 Orono HS 3pm 3pm 2-3K Freestyle Wed 2/9 Championship 1pm 2pm 5K Classical

Date Wrestling Time Sat 12/04 @ Morse Sat 12/11 @ Camden Hills Wed 12/15 @ Skowhegan Sat 12/18 @ Morse Wed 12/22 Vs. Medomak Valley & Mt. View Wed 1/5 @ Nokomis Sat 1/8 @ Nokomis Wed 1/12 Vs. Belfast & Gardiner Sat 1/15 @ Skowhegan Wed 1/19 @ Erskine Academy Sat 1/22 Erskine Acad, Lincoln Acad & Winslow Sat 1/29 @ Belfast Sat 2/5 KVAC Championship @ Cony Sat 2/12 Regional Championships

