LIVERMORE — Legal actions will be taken to recover overpayments of $11,374.88 from a former employee.

In November 2020, treasurer Amy Byron resigned effective immediately with no reason given. The Livermore resident was elected treasurer in 2014.

That December, town auditor RHR Smith & Co. sent the board a four page letter detailing observations and concerns the firm had found. Errors in the preparation of the certificate of assessment found for each of the last three years, incorrect amounts remitted for employees’ retirement, and other examples of bad math were noted.

The motion Tuesday — which originally authorized the administrative assistant and town attorney to take all necessary legal actions to recover the overpayments — had the phrase “within the bounds of the town’s purchasing policy agreement” added after Selectperson Tracey Martin voiced concerns about additional costs to recover the money.

“I want to know how much we’ve already spent,” she said. “I think we have already spent a ton of money. I think that information should be part of this discussion.”

It would take time to gather that information, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said. “I can’t give you an accurate picture in five or ten minutes,” he said. “You’ve burned up your legal fees budget, went over your auditing budget.”

“We’re just writing a blank check with this motion,” Martin said. “I want to be responsible with the money we have and realistic in the fact that it’s going to cost us more. If we’ve already spent more than $40,000 going after 11 (thousand), is it worth it?”

Miller said he was not comfortable discussing it further in open session. Tabling was one option, putting in a dollar figure another, he said.

“I don’t think we’ll be spending a ton of money,” Selectman Scott Richmond said.

“We’re open to pursuing any and all necessary action but not committing to it,” Selectman Brett Deyling said.

Selectman Randy Ouellette was uncomfortable naming a dollar amount.

“We can defer to the purchasing policy in which you’ve already given me that authority (the amount the administrative assistant can spend),” Miller said.

“That would work; I really don’t know how much we’re spending,” Martin said. “I’m entirely on board with seeking repayment.”

Deyling said he could understand not giving free rein.

“I’m not worried about it,” Richmond said. “(Our lawyer’s) just going to write a letter.”

“We all know this has been dragging on and it has cost the town a lot of money to figure out what happened,” Deyling said. “We don’t want it to continue forever, (and) want it to be finished at some point.”

