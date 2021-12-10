LIVERMORE — Community spirit and support for local charities was on display Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5, during the 4th Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival held at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery.

Hosted by the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, the three-day event featured a walk through the lighted orchard when dark enough, a campfire to warm up around, and a variety of trees decorated for Christmas. Each tree was accompanied by gift certificates and/or items donated by the business or organization decorating it.

“I really like hockey,” Julian Billings of Jay said while checking out the hockey net and sticks nestled beside the Vortex Company’s winter fun tree. A large snowman topped the tree adorned by snowman-themed garlands and decorations. A plastic sled, a snow kit and other items for outdoor winter fun along with snacks for afterwards were also included.

Nastassia Bazile of Jay was later seen looking at the tree donated by Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery.

“I like the tree with the snowman at the top the best,” she said when asked.

Livermore Public Library did something a bit different for their three themed offerings. Hardcover books from each theme were arranged in the shape of a tree with associated items arranged nearby. The themes were adventure, ladies and kids.

Purchased raffle tickets were put in a jar next to each tree. The charity to be supported was named on the jar.

Cookies and hot chocolate were available with all donations also going to support local projects.

Families could also have their pictures taken by freelance photographer Destiny Daigle.

“They’ve asked me to do this a couple years,” she said. “I love doing it, seeing all the kids. It helps get my name out.”

Friends greeted one another and shared their views about particular trees and the event in general.

“I love the book trees,” one lady said. “They’re pretty.”

“There were a couple of Plan B’s,” chamber member Karin Ashmore said. “Everything worked out.”

“This one is easier than the Apple Pumpkin Festival (another Chamber function),” host Denise Boothby said.

