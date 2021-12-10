MADRID – On the first Saturday of December, members and guests of the Madrid Historical Society gathered outside the Madrid Schoolhouse to usher in the holiday season with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Before beginning the countdown for the anticipated lighting, those present had a chance to visit with one another as they enjoyed hot cocoa – which was pronounced, “Delicious!” by local cocoa connoisseur, Gary Perlson – and homemade gingerbread men made by Ginni Robie.

Mitch Miller, well-known in the ’50s and ’60s for his TV series called “Sing Along With Mitch”, provided a musical background for the event. The vinyl record played on a portable phonograph (aka record player) added another bit of history to the setting. Several of those present fondly remembered watching the popular show on their black and white televisions back in the day and singing along as the words ran across the bottom of their screens.

And then it was time. 3 – 2 – 1… The lights shone out from the Christmas tree branches, sparkling off the ornaments which had been added by the assembly beforehand and eliciting a round of applause.

The festivities concluded with the singing of several favorite Christmas carols and Merry Christmas wishes to one and all.

This was the third year of the tree-lighting ceremony held at the Madrid Schoolhouse, the second which featured a public gathering. Last year, a tree was placed and lit. However, because of restrictions on public gatherings at the time, there was not an official event. This year’s celebration was especially joyous because of the opportunity it provided for the community to reunite. Historical society member and historian, Carson Hinkley, of East Madrid, supplied this year’s tree.

The schoolhouse, located at the corner of Reeds Mill Road and Schoolhouse Road, just off route 4 in Madrid, will also be the site of a visit from Santa on Saturday, December 11. Santa will be handing out gift bags next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 am to Madrid children who have pre-registered.

Also this month, the Madrid community’s celebration of Christmas will conclude with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road. The service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. It will include caroling and the reading of the Christmas Story. Reeds Mill Church, known fondly as “The Church in the Wildwood” in that old favorite hymn, is the only church ever built in Madrid. A one-room building without electricity, it will be lit with kerosene lanterns and candles dressed with greens in the windows. An invitation is extended to all for the Christmas service in this historical setting.

