JAY — The Select Board voted on Monday to appoint Brandi Galgano to fill the remainder of a vacant Regional School Unit 73 director’s term.

Galgano was among nine people who submitted their names to be appointed. Others who had expressed interest were Ronald Guay, Pamela Rangel, Elizabeth Marquis, Esther Nolin, Chantelle Woodcock, Brianna Simeon-DelCampo, Taylor Guay and Paul Gilbert. The names were submitted prior to Friday’s deadline.

Board Chairman Terry Bergeron chose a piece of paper from a container that Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere held up in the air at the meeting at the Town Office.

LaFreniere said the names were written on the same size pieces of paper and papers were checked to make sure everyone’s name who expressed interested was in the container.

Galgano will fill the term vacated by former Director Michael Morrell, who resigned from the board of directors in November, until the April 26 annual meeting. Morrell’s term is set to expire in 2024.

Nomination papers for one two-year term and two three-year terms on RSU 73 Board of Directors will become available on Jan. 18 at the Town Office. They are due back on Feb. 25. J. Lynn Ouellette and Doug DiPasquale currently hold the three-year terms.

In other business, an executive session was announced for 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Town Office for union negotiations and a personnel issue pertaining to compensation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: