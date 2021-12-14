KINGFIELD — About 25 firefighters responded to Kingfield Wood Products at 37 Depot St. to extinguish a fire in a sawdust bin in a storage building Tuesday morning, Fire Chief Fred Nichols said.

Sometimes a spark from machinery can catch the sawdust in the bin on fire, he said. The bin is outside the plant in a separate building and is connected by piping to the boiler used to make steam, he said.

Firefighters dug through the sawdust to make sure they had the fire out. The company manufactures specialty wood products.

There was no damage to the mill or the storage building and it continued to run while the fire was being put out with water and foam, Nichols said.

Responding to assist Kingfield at the fire reported at 11:21 a.m. were departments from Carrabassett Valley, New Vineyard, New Portland and Strong.

Nichols said firefighters cleared the scene at 2 p.m.

