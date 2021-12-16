JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to approve spending $9,800 for a new a chemical system at the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It also voted to authorize sharing the cost of clearing an easement along the sewer line from a manhole on Main Street near the former Ben’s Variety in Livermore Falls to a manhole on Bridge Street.

The Livermore Falls Select Board will take up both items at 6:30 p.m., at the Town Office.

The chemical feed system conditions sludge as it enters the centrifuge at the plant.

Mark Holt, sewer superintendent for both towns’ sewer departments informed Livermore Falls selectmen last month that the system needed to be repaired. The cost was $300 for a temporary fix.

A permanent fix will be needed sooner than later, he said.

A new chemical system can be purchased and installed for about $9,800. It is similar to one used for 23 years at the plant. The money would come from the joint reserve account for the plant.

Boards from both towns must approve spending money from the account.

In another sewer-related matter, the two towns have an interlocal agreement that identifies the operation and maintenance cost for various sewer mains. The shared cost is based on the amount of estimated flow from each town.

There are 732 service connections in Jay and 68 in Livermore Falls, Holt said.

Castonguay Excavation of Livermore Falls cleared the easement area as part of underground electrical line work done by Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, which has a hydroelectrectic generator in Livermore Falls. The approval is needed because Castonguay needs to be paid for the work that has been completed to date, Holt said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: