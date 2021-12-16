RUMFORD — The Regional School Unit 10 board of directors voted Wednesday night to change the school calendar to extend the Christmas break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2. It was originally Dec. 22 to 31.

The emergency meeting at Mountain Valley High School was called, Superintendent Deb Alden said, because the Western Foothills Education Association polled its members and slightly over 70% wanted the extra vacation days. The association, which represents RSU staff, asked the board, which voted down the request Monday, to reconvene to consider the information, she said.

The weighted vote was 676-197, which was based on the populations of the seven towns represented by the 11 directors in attendance.

The decision also included changing the last day of school from June 10, to anywhere from June 14 to 17, depending on school cancellations.

The eight voting in favor of the changes were Janet Brennick, Peter DeFilipp and Bonnie Child, all of Mexico, Greg Buccina, Dan Hodge and Abbey Rice, all of Rumford, Jerry Wiley of Buckfield and Jennifer Adams of Sumner.

The three voting against were Chad Culleton of Hartford, Michelle Casey of Buckfield and Justeen LaPointe of Roxbury.

Directors Gail Parent of Hanover and Bill Hobson of Rumford were absent.

