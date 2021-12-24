St. Rose of Lima $50 for 50 Fuel Assistance

JAY — The Food, Fuel, & Fiber Fund at St. Rose offers a “$50 for 50 gallons” fuel program to the local community. The fund was established last year to provide fuel assistance to lower income households primarily in Livermore and Livermore Falls who were previously served through the Good Neighbor Fund. Applications are available at Livermore and Livermore Falls Town offices, Tri-town ministerial food pantry, and by calling Stephanie Crowe at St. Rose, 207-897-2173 ext. 1203. Donations to the fuel fund can be made by check payable to St. Rose of Lima-fuel fund and mailed to St. Rose of Lima, 1 Church St. Jay 04239

