FARMINGTON — The congregation at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church acknowledged the faithful service of Gaynelle Yeaton of Farmington Sunday, Dec. 19, during a church meeting and luncheon.

Yeaton, who has served as the church’s administrative assistant for over 35 years, recently stepped aside from the post when Sherry Wyman of Farmington agreed to take the position. Yeaton still continues to serve as church clerk, a church officer position which she has held since the 1970s and long before she took on the secretarial work for the church as Administrative Assistant, she recently said.

As the assistant Yeaton voluntarily picked up any tasks she could to help the pastor and congregation members and has served in her faithful, caring, and friendly way. Yeaton grew up in the church and continues to share her musical talent as a member of the church choir.

Although she humbly requested no party, the congregation couldn’t let the change slip by without thanking her and presented her with a cake after the meeting. Words of gratitude were expressed by John Anderson, co-moderator of the church.

