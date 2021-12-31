University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MD — Yorn Chesnutt of New Vineyard was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
