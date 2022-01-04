LIVERMORE — Fire Chief Donald Castonguay told selectpersons Tuesday night that ongoing issues with Engine I have stepped up plans to purchase a new truck.

“Ever since we bought (Engine I) there have been electrical problems with it,” he said. “We started a truck committee last night,” he said, and “are looking into bids.”

The issue seems to be with the modules, which cause the truck to ground while pumping. The problem hasn’t been found, Castonguay said. Four or five hours were spent working on the truck Sunday and it’s working good now, he noted.

A cab-over truck that fits in the station is being sought, Castonguay said. “Putting a truck on a Sterling like we have now would be cheaper but it is too long, takes up too much room in the station. With a cab-over we’re gaining 4 to 5 feet.”

There isn’t room for the Jaws of Life on the truck and Castonguay said he sometimes has issues finding two drivers. “I don’t really want to put Engine II out as a front-line truck as it’s too valuable as a water truck,” he said.

“We bought that truck for under $200,000 in 2002,” Castongauy said. “You’re probably looking at $500,000-plus right now.”

Voters approved $100,000 at town meeting last year, the second installment of a three-year plan toward purchase of a new truck. If another $100,000 is approved in this final year of the plan, it leaves $200,000 that could be borrowed, Castonguay said. He is working with three companies to get a bid.

There may be a year’s lead time needed to get a truck, Selectperson and firefighter Scott Richmond said.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said a special town meeting could be called.

“It could be six months before we find what we want,” Richmond said. “Once you order the truck you are committed.”

Castonguay said 30 years’ use should be possible from the trucks being looked at. The current one has lasted 20 years, he added.

Grants were an option, Miller said.

A grant could be tried for again, although the process is lengthy, Castonguay said.

“We’re better off to get what we need,” Richmond said. “If we’re going to have something for 30 years we need something that will perform for us.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: