REGION — Interested in advocating for the best interests of a Maine child? The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates March 8-11. This four-day, online training is free and designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem in the Maine District Courts.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem (GALs) for children who are involved in child-protection cases. The foundation of the CASA’s work is learning about the case and then advising the court what the CASA believes is in the child’s best interest.

CASAs come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by CASA program staff. CASAs bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

If you are willing to advocate for a child’s best interests, we encourage you to apply to become a CASA volunteer. Those interested in the training must complete an application and, if invited to participate, must also complete criminal and child-protection services background checks.

Are you ready to advocate for a child’s best interests? If so, we hope you can join us for our March 8-11 online training. For more information about becoming a volunteer, please contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe at 207-213-2864 or by e-mail at [email protected]

