WILTON — A state fire investigator Monday checked the scene of a Friday night fire that heavily damaged a garage at 3 Maxwell Road. A cat perished in a blaze.

Owner David Merriam, a photographer, his girlfriend and a child were not hurt, Wilton Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said Monday. The property was insured, he said.

When firefighters arrived, the back of the 1 1/2-story garage was “all ablaze,” Dunham said. They contained it to the garage but there was considerable heat and smoke damage to the 2 1/2-story, he said.

State fire investigator Jeremy Damren was at the site Monday to help determine the cause, Dunham said. Damren planned to review his information before issuing a cause.

Gardening and mowing equipment were among belongings damaged in the garage, but firefighters were able to get a snowblower out, Dunham said.

The house, located at the intersection of U.S. Route 2, is not habitable. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross and Kevin Frost of Shining Star, a nonprofit that provides assistance to community members in need.

About 50 firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay and Livermore Falls responded to the call at 7:05 p.m. and the fire was under control about 7:45 p.m.

